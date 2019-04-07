Denmar John Dixon Acquires 50,415 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 50,415 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $240,479.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RMBL opened at $5.60 on Friday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $115.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 1,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth $108,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth $495,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 402.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 149,834 shares in the last quarter.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.
