Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,202,961 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $59,727,013.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $687,385.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and sold 70,436 shares valued at $3,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,440,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after acquiring an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

