Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Stake Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 133,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 43.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,803,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.40.

NYSE DECK opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $88.87 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.90 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

