Debitcoin (DBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Debitcoin has a total market cap of $45,362.00 and $0.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Debitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Debitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.01805377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013605 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001472 BTC.

About Debitcoin

Debitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz . Debitcoin’s official website is debitcoin.xyz

Buying and Selling Debitcoin

Debitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

