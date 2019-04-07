Davita Inc (DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Davita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. Davita posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Davita had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Davita by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,876,000 after purchasing an additional 98,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth about $274,676,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Davita by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Davita by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,032,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,581,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $55.95. 1,790,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Davita has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

