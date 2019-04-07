Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an in-line rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

PLAY stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $204,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $797,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,955.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,170 shares of company stock worth $2,158,911. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

