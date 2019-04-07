Daimler (DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Daimler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Daimler has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

