Daimler (DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Daimler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Daimler has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
