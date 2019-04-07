Dai (DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.67 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00019610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC and AirSwap. Dai has a market cap of $91.67 million and approximately $38.94 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00371245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.01656460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00256907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00435907 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 90,815,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, AirSwap, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, Bibox, Gatecoin, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

