D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 91,678 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,678 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Universal Forest Products worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Forest Products by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 54,226 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $245,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of UFPI opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.21. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $988.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

