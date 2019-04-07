D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 81,659 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 541.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,659 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $40,368,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $512,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $5,097,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 1,788,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $30,544,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Brett White sold 44,511 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $799,862.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,027,403 shares of company stock valued at $34,584,466 in the last three months.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

