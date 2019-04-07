CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,271.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 27,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Adobe by 8.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.56.

ADBE stock opened at $267.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $720,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,100,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,411 shares of company stock valued at $74,947,763. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/cx-institutional-increases-holdings-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.