Critical Survey: ZIX (ZIXI) vs. StoneCo (STNE)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ZIX alerts:

This table compares ZIX and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX 21.89% 19.47% 11.04% StoneCo N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZIX and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 2 0 3.00 StoneCo 0 3 2 0 2.40

ZIX currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $33.92, indicating a potential downside of 5.52%. Given ZIX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZIX is more favorable than StoneCo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIX and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $70.48 million 5.26 $15.44 million $0.32 21.41 StoneCo $414.74 million 23.98 $91.43 million $0.33 108.79

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than ZIX. ZIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of ZIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIX beats StoneCo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers mobile access to corporate email and does not allow data to be persistently stored on employee's device. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.