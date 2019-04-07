Critical Survey: Quantrx Biomedical (QTXB) and 3M (MMM)

Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quantrx Biomedical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Quantrx Biomedical does not pay a dividend. 3M pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has raised its dividend for 60 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Quantrx Biomedical and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantrx Biomedical N/A -88.93% 71.39% 3M 16.33% 57.70% 16.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantrx Biomedical and 3M’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A $860,000.00 N/A N/A 3M $32.77 billion 3.79 $5.35 billion $10.46 20.59

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Quantrx Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quantrx Biomedical and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantrx Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 2 5 5 0 2.25

3M has a consensus price target of $205.27, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Quantrx Biomedical.

Volatility and Risk

Quantrx Biomedical has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Quantrx Biomedical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantrx Biomedical

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test. The company's PAD products are used for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infections, urinary incontinences, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. It also provides InSync, a feminine hygienic interlabial padand; Unique miniform, which is available as a treated pad for the temporary relief of the itch and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids and minor vaginal infection, as well as an untreated pad, for the daily protection of light urinary, vaginal, or anal leakage; and other treated miniform products. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

