Critical Review: Energy & Technology (ENGT) and Core Laboratories (CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Energy & Technology does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Core Laboratories and Energy & Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $700.84 million 4.47 $79.52 million N/A N/A Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Core Laboratories and Energy & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 1 8 6 0 2.33 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $90.90, indicating a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories 11.35% 63.86% 16.02% Energy & Technology -18.94% N/A -14.60%

Risk and Volatility

Core Laboratories has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 6.61, indicating that its share price is 561% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Energy & Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment comprises services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.