Critical Review: COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY) versus Wound Management Technologies (WNDM)

Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wound Management Technologies does not pay a dividend. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.1% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Wound Management Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wound Management Technologies 1.79% 12.58% 5.17% COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.17% 70.14% 31.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 2.12 $330,000.00 N/A N/A COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.63 billion 8.15 $614.43 million $0.29 37.33

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Wound Management Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wound Management Technologies and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR beats Wound Management Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wound Management Technologies

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. It offers disposable products that include prostate catheters and stents used before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

