Critical Comparison: Anaplan (PLAN) and Its Rivals

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Anaplan to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan N/A N/A N/A Anaplan Competitors -39.11% -23.95% -3.13%

35.7% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anaplan and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $240.64 million -$131.02 million -20.49 Anaplan Competitors $1.91 billion $226.88 million 37.18

Anaplan’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anaplan and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 4 6 0 2.60 Anaplan Competitors 1680 7879 14520 722 2.58

Anaplan presently has a consensus price target of $33.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.51%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Anaplan’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Anaplan rivals beat Anaplan on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

