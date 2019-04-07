Critical Analysis: DexCom (DXCM) vs. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories -6,921.70% N/A -274.92% DexCom -12.32% 4.98% 2.15%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 5 12 0 2.71

DexCom has a consensus target price of $149.53, suggesting a potential upside of 27.89%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $190,000.00 152.33 -$13.04 million N/A N/A DexCom $1.03 billion 10.20 -$127.10 million $0.30 389.73

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DexCom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DexCom beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

