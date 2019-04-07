Critical Analysis: Brinker International (EAT) versus Ark Restaurants (ARKR)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Brinker International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $159.99 million 0.44 $4.65 million N/A N/A Brinker International $3.14 billion 0.53 $125.88 million $3.50 12.67

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 1.84% 9.32% 4.83% Brinker International 4.70% -20.64% 11.85%

Dividends

Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brinker International pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brinker International has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ark Restaurants and Brinker International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinker International 3 7 5 0 2.13

Brinker International has a consensus price target of $46.36, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Summary

Brinker International beats Ark Restaurants on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.