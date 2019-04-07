CRH (CRH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE CRH opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CRH has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5928 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CRH by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,456,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CRH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,272,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,023,000 after buying an additional 385,092 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 986,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after buying an additional 511,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

