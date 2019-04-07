Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NFLX)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $440.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.71.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $365.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,950 shares of company stock valued at $65,620,477. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after buying an additional 249,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after acquiring an additional 249,147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,188,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,811,751,000 after acquiring an additional 443,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after acquiring an additional 792,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

