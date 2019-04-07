Cormark Lowers Great Canadian Gaming (GC) Price Target to C$41.00

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.80% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

GC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

GC stock opened at C$49.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1 year low of C$33.46 and a 1 year high of C$56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

