CORION Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (COR)

CORION (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, CORION has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CORION token can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00001334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CORION has a total market cap of $0.00 and $366.00 worth of CORION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00365443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.01666000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00251037 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001026 BTC.

About CORION

CORION was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CORION’s total supply is 9,136,859 tokens. CORION’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CORION’s official website is www.corion.io

Buying and Selling CORION

CORION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CORION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CORION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CORION using one of the exchanges listed above.

