Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Corelogic worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corelogic by 3,242.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,078,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,258 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Corelogic by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Corelogic from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Corelogic in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,392.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLGX opened at $38.59 on Friday. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $403.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/corelogic-inc-clgx-shares-sold-by-apg-asset-management-n-v.html.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.