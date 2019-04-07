Cooper Financial Group Invests $385,000 in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Facebook by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.17.

Facebook stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $2,386,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,972,177.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $7,791,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 868,831 shares of company stock valued at $146,090,132 over the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

