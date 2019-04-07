Contrasting Mosenergo Pao (AOMOY) & Capstone Turbine (CPST)

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) and Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mosenergo Pao shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capstone Turbine and Mosenergo Pao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine $82.84 million 0.77 -$10.02 million ($0.20) -4.45 Mosenergo Pao $3.36 billion 0.36 $425.21 million N/A N/A

Mosenergo Pao has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Turbine.

Dividends

Mosenergo Pao pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Capstone Turbine does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Turbine has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosenergo Pao has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstone Turbine and Mosenergo Pao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Turbine 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mosenergo Pao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capstone Turbine presently has a consensus target price of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 138.76%. Given Capstone Turbine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capstone Turbine is more favorable than Mosenergo Pao.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Turbine and Mosenergo Pao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine -17.76% -57.76% -24.03% Mosenergo Pao 12.22% 9.71% 7.99%

Summary

Mosenergo Pao beats Capstone Turbine on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

Mosenergo Pao Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of heat and hot water; provision of repair and reconstruction services, as well as rental and maintenance services; and sale of feed water. In addition, the company provides design and construction management services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

