Contrasting Docusign (DOCU) & The Competition

Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) is one of 197 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Docusign to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Docusign alerts:

This table compares Docusign and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docusign -60.84% -86.06% -30.84% Docusign Competitors -39.11% -23.95% -3.13%

54.6% of Docusign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Docusign and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docusign 0 4 8 0 2.67 Docusign Competitors 1680 7879 14520 722 2.58

Docusign currently has a consensus price target of $61.55, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Docusign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Docusign is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Docusign and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Docusign $700.97 million -$426.46 million -18.57 Docusign Competitors $1.91 billion $226.88 million 37.18

Docusign’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Docusign. Docusign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Docusign peers beat Docusign on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.