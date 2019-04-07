Contrasting Cango (CANG) & The Competition

Cango (NYSE: CANG) is one of 197 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cango to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cango and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cango Competitors 1680 7879 14520 722 2.58

Cango currently has a consensus target price of $11.90, suggesting a potential upside of 65.51%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 27.82% 14.26% 5.36% Cango Competitors -39.11% -23.95% -3.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cango and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $158.74 million $44.03 million 23.19 Cango Competitors $1.91 billion $226.88 million 37.18

Cango’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cango peers beat Cango on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

