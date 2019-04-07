Constellation (DAG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $132,485.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $132,485.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $755.48 or 0.14675338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00052550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00023929 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,713,603 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.