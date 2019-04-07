Constellation Brands (STZ) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $246.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.83.

STZ opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $140,170.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

