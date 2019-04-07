Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,285.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $89,140.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

