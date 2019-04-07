ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $54,297.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,966.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

