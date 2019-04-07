Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

CNCE stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.99. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. Research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $22,823,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,225,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

