Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,161 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.08% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $46,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 104,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 6.29%. Computer Programs & Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $44,354.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

