Comparing ATN International (ATNI) and SINGAPORE TELEC/S (SGAPY)

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SINGAPORE TELEC/S alerts:

0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINGAPORE TELEC/S 17.89% 9.96% 6.11% ATN International 4.39% 2.50% 1.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and ATN International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.93 billion 2.88 $4.02 billion N/A N/A ATN International $451.21 million 2.09 $19.82 million $1.29 45.64

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 1 0 2 0 2.33

ATN International has a consensus price target of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than SINGAPORE TELEC/S.

Volatility & Risk

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SINGAPORE TELEC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ATN International pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats ATN International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINGAPORE TELEC/S

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. It also provides wireless devices and accessories, including smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and owns and operates terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. It offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SINGAPORE TELEC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.