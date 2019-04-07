Commscope (COMM) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.02.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $147,479.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

