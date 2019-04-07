Commerzbank’s (CBK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.01 ($10.48).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €7.53 ($8.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of €11.16 ($12.97).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

