Commerzbank’s (CBK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.01 ($10.48).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €7.53 ($8.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of €11.16 ($12.97).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

