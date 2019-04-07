Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,709,000 after purchasing an additional 416,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,518,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,811,000 after buying an additional 381,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,650,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,650,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

COLB opened at $34.99 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $25,176.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,358.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/columbia-banking-system-inc-colb-holdings-boosted-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.