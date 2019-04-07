Coeur Mining (CDE) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 54,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,052,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,953,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 289,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $7,183,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,047,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 178,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

