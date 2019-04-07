CMS Energy (CMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy’s regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream. In the past twelve months, shares of CMS Energy also outperformed its industry. Moreover, CMS Energy boasts a solid capital expenditure program, under which it plans to spend $11.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and replacements, and electric supply projects from 2019 through 2023. Of this, the company will spend $5.1 billion for Gas Infrastructure and $6.1 billion for Electric Utility. Going forward, The company expects long-term dividend growth to be in line with its EPS growth guidance of 6-8%. This initiative will enable the company to retain investors’ interest in the stock. However, CMS Energy incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation, and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4,803.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,006 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

