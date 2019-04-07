Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.15 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $96.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 159,582 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4,335.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,696,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 232,198 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

