Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.81. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.30 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.