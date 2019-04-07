City Holding (CHCO) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

City has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of CHCO opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. City has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.88 million. City had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $331,364.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $64,908.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,889.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $522,916. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

CHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. City currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

