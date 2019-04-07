Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Position Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,294,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,493,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 153,496 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $43.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

