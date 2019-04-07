Citigroup Inc. Has $98,000 Stake in Civeo Corp (CVEO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the third quarter worth $53,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Civeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 380,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,874 shares of company stock valued at $533,461. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Civeo Corp has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

