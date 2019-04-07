Citigroup Inc. Has $102,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,943,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 297,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $57.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

