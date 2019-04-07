Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,292 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sterling Construction by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $16.07.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.85 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,292 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/citigroup-inc-buys-1292-shares-of-sterling-construction-company-inc-strl.html.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.