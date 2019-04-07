Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will post $573.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.99 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $567.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $624.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Ifs Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $109.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.16.

Shares of XEC traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.33. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $103.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 16,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,667,000 after purchasing an additional 156,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,408,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.