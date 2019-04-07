China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.
Shares of ZNH stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.58.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
