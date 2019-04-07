China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

