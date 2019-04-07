Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Target by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after buying an additional 671,121 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Target by 749.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $520,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Target by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

TGT opened at $80.94 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

