Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $210,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

